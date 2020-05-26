Labour Day activities in Manchester scaled down

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Unlike previous years, Labour Day activities in this south-central town were scaled down yesterday, in keeping with the Government's restrictions on public gatherings amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis led a team of cops in repainting the Mandeville Police Station, which was selected as the project for the parish.

“Basically, we are doing something at home, and the Manchester Municipal Corporation is assisting in us concentrating on the police station [and] security as a part of the Labour Day project. [We] are maintaining social distancing and brightening the front of the police station,” he said.

The police superintendent was quick to point out that the team would be finished in time to enforce yesterday's 3:00 pm curfew.

“There are plans afoot to do [further] work here, but until then, we are just doing the general painting of the facility and at about 3 o'clock we should end to ensure that we enforce the curfew,” he said.

Also yesterday, volunteers and workers employed to Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) collected approximately 200 bags of solid waste along the Winston Jones Highway, on the outskirts of Mandeville.

SPM Community Relations Officer Candice Hayles is begging motorists to stop littering the road.

“What motorists don't understand is that we want the garbage that they have, so keep it in your vehicles and then put it in a trash can. We will be able to get it…We don't have the time and the energy to be out here all day, every day. We want the garbage, just put it in the right place,” she said.

— Kasey Williams