Labour ministry ramps up public assistance
THE Ministry of Labour and Social Security has ramped up its public assistance activities to aid Jamaicans who have been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Manager for disaster rehabilitation and welfare in the Public Assistance Division, Jacqueline Shephard, told JIS News that in its role as first responder, the ministry has been providing essential items to families and vulnerable groups.
A critical activity is providing food items to people in quarantine, she said.
The ministry's food delivery programme has benefited residents of the communities of Seven and Eight Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew; Cornpiece settlement, Clarendon; and the parish of St Catherine, which were placed under quarantine as part of containment activities to prevent further transmission of the virus.
Shephard said the ministry also conducts weekly deliveries of food and sanitation items to households to facilitate strict enforcement of the Government's quarantine protocols.
“We also seek to ascertain if there are any other needs, in which case we will trigger the other relevant agencies to assist,” she said.
The ministry is also responsible for preparing a budget for the payment of grants to victims, based on assessments. The budget is submitted to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for approval and disbursement of funds.
The ministry's assistance extends to vulnerable groups, such as people with disabilities, who are experiencing difficulties at this time.
“We are not just providing for persons in quarantine. There is also emphasis on the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities, as well as the elderly and just about anybody else who has expressed a need. We investigate the reported cases and assist all who are in need,” she explained.
People in need of assistance are encouraged to use the drop boxes installed at the ministry's parish offices islandwide.
For more information, individuals can also contact the Labour Division at (876) 922-9500 - 14 or the Social Security Division at (876) 922-8000 -13.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy