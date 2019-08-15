Lakes Pen traffic lights decommissioned to facilitate roadworks

THE Lakes Pen Road/Municipal Boulevard intersection in Portmore, St Catherine, will remain without traffic signals for at least the next two weeks.

National Works Agency's (NWA) Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw explained that the traffic lights had to be decommissioned earlier this week to facilitate the widening of the roadway at the intersection.

The works, which involve the creation of a slip lane from Lakes Pen Road onto Municipal Boulevard and an exclusive right turning lane from Municipal Boulevard onto Lakes Pen Road, is critical to the NWA's efforts to improve traffic flow along the Mandela Highway and into Portmore, said Shaw.

Shaw, in the meantime, has reminded motorists that when traffic signals are out of operation, for whatever reason, they are to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

He has also urged motorists to approach the Municipal Boulevard/Lakes Pen intersection with caution and exercise patience and civility when attempting to cross the junction.

Meanwhile, the NWA said traffic signals at the intersection of Main Street and Coke Drive in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, should be back in operation by the weekend. The lights' signal equipment, which were damaged due to an electrical surge, had been taken out for repairs.