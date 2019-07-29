Lambert Brown saves the day in Senate

THE Senate Friday approved the 90-day extension of the state of emergency (SOE) in three western parishes — St James, Westmoreland and Hanover — until October 28.

But it was the vote of one of the Government's hardest critics, Lambert Brown, which saved the day and avoided embarrassment.

With 15 of the 21 members, including Deputy President Aubyn Hill who acted as president, present for the vote eventually 14 votes supported the resolution, one declined (Opposition Senator KD Knight) and six members were absent.

Opposition Senator Lambert Brown who had threatened the previous week to walk out prior to voting and deny the Government a close two-thirds majority, left the chamber this time and had to be sought by his colleague Senator Wensworth Skeffery.

Brown whose vote was necessary to make the magic leap to 14 votes to reach the two-thirds majority to make the SOE remain constitutional, disappeared from the chamber at the close of debate, triggering some nerves.

Senator Hill granted a five-minute break to allow his colleague on the Opposition benches to fetch him. Another Opposition senator, KD Knight, remained in the chamber, but did not vote.

Eventually, it was the votes of Brown, Leader of Opposition Business Donna Scott-Mottley and Senator Skeffery which, added to the 11 Government votes present, took the count to the 14 votes required.

This close vote was no surprise, as the Opposition members continued to criticise the SOE as unconstitutional, ineffective and a waste of time, saying the Government has been unable to come up with a crime plan.

Senator Scott-Mottley said that she was only compromising her own beliefs to support the motion, as no alternative was available.

“At the rate that it is going it seems like when I do write my memoirs, I will have a list of the times that I have had to compromise my own beliefs, in trying to assist the Government in charting a course where they compromise the Constitution daily, simply because I don't see any choice…,” she said.

But Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Senator Pearnel Charles Jnr said that while the current states of emergency were “not the best thing since slice bread”, the Government was searching for solutions.

“And we must be truthful in saying that as we look at the complexity of the crime monster, of what has been put forward to cauterise the bleeding and to respond to the calls of the people, this is the most effective measure that has been utilised to treat with murders in our country,” Charles said.

He urged the Opposition to come forward with any ideas they have towards arresting the crime situation. He also noted that the Government has ensured that there are checks and balances to protect the rights of all civilians during the process.

He also urged the Opposition to come forward with their own solutions, and collaborate with the Government in their efforts.

“We, the Government of Jamaica, welcome all recommendations and any alternatives that can be better than what we have put forward to create the kind of results that we have,” Charles said.

This SOE was declared by the governor general on April 30 and extended by three months, two weeks later by both Houses of Parliament.