Lambton College scholarship programme
Dear Mr Brown,
I am interested in studying in Canada. I saw that you are the agent of the top colleges for Jamaican students. I would like to know about the best scholarship opportunities at the schools.
— MIL
Dear MIL
Lambton College has a new scholarship programme for registered students beginning classes in September 2021. Lambton is a popular school due to its scholarship programme, lower tuition fees and two-year graduate programmes with paid co-op work experience in the final terms.
Scholarships for
Any student that is enrolled through my office will automatically receive a scholarship of CA$1,000 at the Toronto or Mississauga campuses, which offers graduate programme courses, including:
• Advanced Project Management & Strategic Leadership;
• Business Management Human Resources;
• Financial Planning and Wealth Management;
• Marketing Management and Professional Sales;
• Supply Chain Management;
• Advanced Health Care Leadership;
• Advanced Teaching – E-Learning and Instructional Design;
• Autism and Behaviour Science;
• Chemical Laboratory Analysis;
• Quality Engineering Management;
• Cloud Computing for Big Data;
• Computer Software & Database Development;
• Cyber Infrastructure Specialist; and
• Information Technology Infrastructure.
Scholarship for
There are scholarships in the amount of CA$3,000, specifically for students registered at the Sarnia campus for the following eligible programmes:
• Applied Process Piping Design;
• Advanced Photography;
• Business Management;
• Business Management – Human Resources;
• Business Management – International Business;
• Canadian Culinary Operations;
• Cyber Infrastructure Specialist;
• Financial Planning and Wealth Management;
• Hospitality Management;
• Interprofessional Practice – Gerontology; and
• Power Engineering Technician.
Please note that the language testing requirements for the scholarships are also waived.
I can assist you with the entire process, should you indicate your interest.
Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including Express Entry, the Study & Work programme, visas or appeals, et cetera.
Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com
