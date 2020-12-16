Lambton College scholarship programme

Dear Mr Brown,

I am interested in studying in Canada. I saw that you are the agent of the top colleges for Jamaican students. I would like to know about the best scholarship opportunities at the schools.

— MIL

Dear MIL

Lambton College has a new scholarship programme for registered students beginning classes in September 2021. Lambton is a popular school due to its scholarship programme, lower tuition fees and two-year graduate programmes with paid co-op work experience in the final terms.

Scholarships for

Any student that is enrolled through my office will automatically receive a scholarship of CA$1,000 at the Toronto or Mississauga campuses, which offers graduate programme courses, including:

• Advanced Project Management & Strategic Leadership;

• Business Management Human Resources;

• Financial Planning and Wealth Management;

• Marketing Management and Professional Sales;

• Supply Chain Management;

• Advanced Health Care Leadership;

• Advanced Teaching – E-Learning and Instructional Design;

• Autism and Behaviour Science;

• Chemical Laboratory Analysis;

• Quality Engineering Management;

• Cloud Computing for Big Data;

• Computer Software & Database Development;

• Cyber Infrastructure Specialist; and

• Information Technology Infrastructure.

Scholarship for

There are scholarships in the amount of CA$3,000, specifically for students registered at the Sarnia campus for the following eligible programmes:

• Applied Process Piping Design;

• Advanced Photography;

• Business Management;

• Business Management – Human Resources;

• Business Management – International Business;

• Canadian Culinary Operations;

• Cyber Infrastructure Specialist;

• Financial Planning and Wealth Management;

• Hospitality Management;

• Interprofessional Practice – Gerontology; and

• Power Engineering Technician.

Please note that the language testing requirements for the scholarships are also waived.

I can assist you with the entire process, should you indicate your interest.

Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including Express Entry, the Study & Work programme, visas or appeals, et cetera.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com