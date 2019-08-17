PHOTO: Late-night crash

The driver of this motor car, which is a public passenger-licenced vehicle, slammed into a utility pole on Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew late Thursday night. The Jamaica Observer was unable to ascertain whether anyone was injured in the crash. (Photo: Michael Gordon)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT