Law student helps people with intellectual disabilities

In times of adversity there are some who rise to the challenge to help others in need. The following is the latest in the Jamaica Observer series, COVID-19 Kindness.

NORMAN Manley Law School student Immanuel Williams had a choice. He could've either spent his birthday last week Wednesday grumbling about how COVID-19 had negatively impacted his life or done something good for someone else. He chose the latter.

Determined to have a positive outlook on life, he celebrated his 25th birthday by donating care packages to The Jamaican Association on Intellectual Disabilities (JAID).

“The inspiration really came from just seeing how COVID-19 cancelled a lot of plans for everybody. I realise it makes no sense going through the year feeling bad for yourself, or looking at what can go right or what is going wrong when there are people out there who actually need help,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer.

He explained that he chose JAID because a family member suffers from Alzheimer's.

“It made me want to focus on this target group because they are more disenfranchised than any other group,” said Williams. “I thought turning 25 would be the best opportunity to give back, [as] I guess it is one of those landmark years of your life.”

Friends and family helped him donate 50 care packages containing toiletries, non-perishable food items and masks. It appears the donations were provided just in time.

“JAID Director Deborah Manning told me that when they got the first set of packages earlier this year she was wondering where the next set would come from, because they were really in need,” said Williams. “She told me that the needs of people across the island with intellectual disabilities are really great. [JAID] really appreciated it and I felt like God was using me in that moment to deliver the packages to them.”

He is not the only one who has found the experience of giving to those in need fulfilling. His friend Celine Deidrick originally got involved because she knew that COVID-19 had left many across the island reeling. The experience with JAID moved her so much that she intends to lend a hand to another person who also has plans to donate care packages to the organisation.

“When I actually got there I got to understand how that minority group was affected, and it really hit a different place in my heart,” said Deidrick.

Meanwhile, Williams plans to continue working with JAID.

“We need to be more attuned to the needs of others in a time like this, especially during COVID-19. Even if you are a young person and you do not have the money, you can give your time through tutoring, your talents, posting a video, or raising awareness about a cause.

“While putting the packages together I realised that going back to normal after COVID-19 is a privilege that a lot of Jamaican citizens do not have…and that is the reality,” he said.

Williams has clearly left his mark within this new reality, earning the gratitude of JAID Development Manager Gavane Ferguson in the process.

“I am very grateful because we don't have it all,” said Ferguson. “Some of the support that we would want for our population comes with a lot of resources that JAID does not possess. Usually, the way in which we are able to support them is through initiatives such as the one [Williams] did. It is such a blessing and…JAID is very happy that he was able to source the…resources for our population.”