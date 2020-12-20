Law student urges brotherly love and care at Christmas

CHAD Rattray, a benefactor of the RuJohn Foundation, is appealing to members of the public to be their brother's keeper during the Christmas season.

Rattray, a 20-year-old second-year law student at The University of the West Indies and Kingston College old boy, told the Jamaica Observer that if each individual or family helped one person it would make “a world of difference” for many people feeling the pressure from COVID-19.

“In the COVID-19 context, a lot of families have no source of income; there are a lot of persons in need. If you can give, then give. Whatever items you are buying, if you can donate to someone out of the little you have – it doesn't matter – just donate. The neighbour next to you might be in need, just help them out if you can. It's about each one helping one,” Rattray said.

His appeal comes on the heels of a $2.1-million dollar handover of food supplies, tablets and personal protective equipment to 300 families across eight schools which the RuJohn Foundation sponsors.

For Rattray, who hails from the St Andrew East Rural community of Maryland, helping others is his motivation and, despite the losses that came as a result of COVID-19, he is steadfast in continuing to contribute so people can have a better life.

“The mere fact that RuJohn could seek sponsors and donations during this time speaks volumes. The 300 families multiplied by how many are in the household is thousands of people. This means a lot, as the RuJohn Foundation continues to help in many ways. It's Christmas, it's the season of giving. The packages have in food supplies, tablets and this will help in the long run as it relates to children's education. RuJohn is giving families a very good gift,” he said.

Further, Rattray said it is important that those who have received help, pay it forward by also extending charity where needed.

In addition to helping with the foundation, Rattray has to date assisted approximately 7,000 students through his Instagram Live sessions during which he tutors mainly in Caribbean Studies. Aside from the lessons, however, Rattray said he uses these sessions to mentor and encourage those in attendance.

“The syllabus is there but you also have to look at giving them mentorship through the class, how you can change someone's mindset. In March, when I saw so many students were without instruction, I immediately started the online classes. It evolved to more than that – helping them with other subject areas and giving them advice as it relates to regular life, and sharing my story. That motivated them to stick through it and they got great results,” he said.

Rattray, who has also served as youth Member of Parliament, youth minister of education, deputy youth mayor of Kingston and St Andrew, member of the National Secondary Students Council and Jamaica Prefects Association, also has his own organisation – Jamaica Millennium Vision for Youths, which he started in 2017 to empower young people through outreach and advocacy regarding the sustainable development goals.

Even with his philanthropic nature, though, Rattray ensures he strikes a balance at all times, thus not losing sight of his goals.

“During the days it's charity work and in the nights I study. My goals in life and what I want to achieve keep me driven. I see myself being a lawyer, being a philanthropist, and possibly going into politics. Helping people motivates me. I saw where I could change people's lives from just doing a session. For this reason my mantra is always the Serenity Prayer. Focus on things you can actually change, the things you have control of,” he said.