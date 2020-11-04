Lawmen hot on trail of Westmoreland shooter
WHITEHOUSE, Westmoreland — The police have expressed confidence in the early apprehension of the lone shooter who killed two people and injured 10 others at a sports bar in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, on Sunday evening.
The police also disclosed yesterday that five of the 10 injured individuals have been released from hospital.
Commander of the Westmoreland Police Division Superintendent Robert Gordon told the Jamaica Observer that the suspect remains at large, but investigators are on the cusp of making an arrest.
A senior investigator close to the probe told the Observer that the gunman is not only on the run from the cops, but also from other men who are bent on exacting revenge.
“We are hot on his [suspect's] trail, but from information, probably other men are also looking for him,” said the senior lawman, who spoke to the Observer on condition of anonymity.
Police reported that shortly before 8:00 pm on Sunday, a gunman went seemingly berserk and sprayed the venue with bullets, forcing the occupants to scamper for cover.
The two men who died in the incident have been identified as 31-year-old Mark Morgan, who was unemployed and 28-year-old farmer Kason Blair, affectionately called Cocoa, both of Petersville, Westmoreland, addresses.
The police are theorising that the bloodshed was triggered by a dispute between Morgan — who, according to a usually reliable police source, has had several run-ins with the law — and another man who threatened to go for his gun before leaving the scene.
Shortly after, the gunman, armed with two handguns, pounced upon the gathering and and opened fire.
Twelve people received gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital, where Morgan and Blair were pronounced dead and the others admitted.
One woman was also said to have been injured by broken glass.
— Horace Hines
