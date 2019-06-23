Laws Street Trade Training Centre gets $2m boost

CONTINENTAL Baking Company, through its National Baking Company Foundation (NBCF), has donated a further $2 million to the Laws Street Trade Training Centre in central Kingston.

This donation, while not the first, is the largest single amount to be given to the centre by NBCF for this year. The NBCF has been supporting the centre by way of a monthly donation of $250,000 for the past eight years.

Since its establishment in 1984, the Laws Street Trade Training Centre has continuously assisted members of the community through the distribution of care packages and skills training.

The centre also operates a bakery, supplying its products to supermarkets in Kingston, St Andrew, and St Catherine.

It is through the sale of these products, and the donations the centre receives, that it offsets the cost of its day-to-day operations, as well as fulfilling its mandate of distributing goods to the poor and elderly within the surrounding communities.

“We do this every other week for about 450 needy people, those in wheelchairs, the blind, and the homeless,” said Sister Mary Benedict, director of the centre.

“In the afternoons we give a meal to about 20 people who have nothing to eat. National has supported us not only with products but a monthly donation for the past eight years. I'm sure you can put your pot on the fire, and the money is there in the bank for us,” added Benedict.

She said the donations have aided the centre to extend its weekly care packages to include canned goods as well as dietary staples.

“We buy mackerel, sugar, cornmeal, and even toilet paper. We buy lots of stuff that these people really need and without that support from National, I'm sure we could not be doing what we're doing right now.”

While expressing her gratitude to the NBCF, Benedict bemoaned the decline of the interest in skills training by the young Jamaicans.

According to Benedict, in its hay days the centre's home economics department was the backbone of the bakery and would have afforded it to be self-sustainable.

“People are not as — what shall I say — anxious to learn. Some of them just want to sit down and do nothing, or sit and wait to beg you something. The whole mindset has changed.

“There are people who are very much in need, and if we could afford it, we would probably give to about 650. We give tickets to the poor people who come, and those without tickets also gather at the gate, but unfortunately, we can't help everyone. You can imagine that it is heart-wrenching to see them go, but you can only stretch your resources so much and no further,” said Benedict with a tinge of sadness in her voice.

For the past 35 years the Laws Street Trade Training Centre has been a pillar in the Central Kingston community with its continued effort to assist as many people living in the surrounding communities.

Although it has had to change its focus with the changing times, the centre has remained steadfast in its mission to help others through the commitment of Benedict and the support of companies like National.