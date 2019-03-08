Lawyer freed of fraud

ATTORNEY Anthony Pearson, who was arrested last December in relation to a real estate transaction, was freed of a fraud charge when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week.

The 64-year-old attorney was arrested and charged with fraudulent conversion following allegations that he sold a piece of property on behalf of a client for the sum of $6.5 million and failed to turn over the money to his client.

However, when he appeared in court on February 28, he paid the full sum to the complainant who indicated a desire not to pursue the matter any further. Consequently, the Crown offered no evidence against the attorney.

Pearson was represented by Queens Counsel Jacqueline Samuels- Brown.