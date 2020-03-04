Lawyer questions police treatment of client on double murder charge

EVERAL Webster, attorney-at-law for Mikey Dillon, the man charged last weekend with the December 2019 double murder of 24-year-old Jameal Ellis and 32-year-old Oneil Wynter in Mammee Bay, St Ann, is crying foul over what he says are unfair tactics of the St Ann police in dealing with his client.

According to the police, in a statement issued to the media over the weekend, after the shooting deaths of the two men, allegedly by assailants travelling in a Toyota motor car on the morning in question, an investigation was launched and Dillon was interviewed in the presence of his lawyer on Saturday, February 29. He was subsequently charged with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm.

But speaking with the Jamaica Observer Monday, Webster said the police's account of the chain of events was highly sanitised.

“Mr Dillon has been in custody for more than a week now. Friday coming is two weeks he is in custody. I brought him into custody myself. They spirited my client away to Kingston [from St Ann] and I didn't know where he was for about three days. I kept asking where my client was and nobody could tell me where my client was. They came back, they asked us some questions on Saturday and we are absolutely shocked that they are charging him for a double murder, given what would have occurred in the question and answer,” Webster told the Observer.

“They told me they wanted to speak to my client, I handed him over to the police because I figured that, if it is that you are saying you want him for a firearm you are going to want to question him… because you are saying the firearm was recovered somewhere on a property that belongs to him,” he explained further.

Webster said he was also uncomfortable with what was relayed to him by his client about the manner in which he was taken from the police lock-up in St Ann.

“I find it very curious that they should take him away from down here, cover his head, and we would have thought that with his head covered they were going to put him on an identification parade; he faced no identification parade, none was applied for and none occurred and they charged him. If it is his head was not covered for ID parade purposes, why did they cover up his head and take him away then? Were they stressing him out, was he under pressure?” the lawyer questioned.

On the police saying Dillon is to be taken before the courts this Thursday to answer the charges the attorney was sceptical.

“We have heard that before, because he was to have been brought to court Tuesday gone for the firearm, and today is Monday and he hasn't gone to court yet. We don't think it is sending a good message when the police ask a person to turn themselves in and they tell you, you are to turn yourself in for a particular reason and you turn yourself in, only to feel like other things are being trumped up against you and you are not being treated in the way you expected,” he contended.

“It's not saying to persons that when the police say turn yourself in you should turn yourself in. When the police put it out there and say you should turn yourself in, and tell you why you should turn yourself in, you should feel comfortable turning yourself in,” he added.

In the meantime, Dillon's companion told the Observer through a flood of tears Monday that she feared for her life and that of other members of her family.

“I am the one that let him turn in himself, Miss, and all they were talking about is a firearm now they are talking about double murder. Now I am scared for my life, Miss because what are they doing,” she sobbed, going on to note that Dillon's mother has since become suicidal.

“His mother is here trying to commit suicide. She say she a go kill herself before them kill her… this double murder thing can cost everybody them life because them people deh dangerous, Miss, if yuh get weh mi a seh. Wi nuh safe, and him nuh know nutten bout dat. Di day when dat incident happen the whole a Mikey foot chop out, him go on a trail bike and him foot damage, he was at home the whole time. A me come tell him seh dem kill somebody and him a seh them went to school together and him and him did live together a him sister family,” she told the Observer tearfully.

The woman, who said she was slapped with possession of illegal firearm charges after police searched their home following a party in December, told the Observer that she had spent all her savings to retain a lawyer for herself and is now unable to send her child to school as Dillon, who is the breadwinner and makes a living as a tattoo artist and a mason, is behind bars.

Dillon is scheduled to appear before the St Ann Parish Court on Thursday, March 5 to answer to the charges.