Lawyers continue to discredit main witnesses

DEFENCE lawyers, in their final pitch to convince the judge of their clients' innocence in the Uchence Wilson Gang trial, on Tuesday maintained that the Crown has not succeeded in proving the case against their clients at the required legal standards, which is beyond a reasonable doubt.

The lawyers, during their closing address before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in the Home Circuit Court, both told the judge to reject the evidence of the two ex-members as unsupported and their evidence is not sufficient to prove the case against the accused men.

Additionally, they emphasised that one accomplice can neither corroborate nor confirm the evidence of the other.

Noting that the Crown's case rests squarely on whether or not the judge believes the witnesses' story, attorney C J Mitchell, who is representing alleged deputy leader Fitzroy Scott, said the court has sought to paint them as men of integrity and reliability when in fact they are not to be taken seriously.

He also argued that Witness One, in particular, testified against his client because he had an interest to serve in preserving his own freedom and also because Scott's girlfriend had reported him to the police for theft

Mitchell further submitted that the manner in which the information about the different incidents were presented on the indictment without a specific date presented a problem for his client who, as a result, was unable to provide an alibi given that the date was not specified.

Additionally, he said it must be noted that none of the complainants who were brought before the court were able to identify his client as one of the perpetrators nor did the Crown, during its case, present any police report to implicate his client in any of the incidents.

Leadership of a criminal organisation is one of the charges that Scott is facing, but Mitchell argued that leadership is a conclusion made by the two witnesses who, in his view, have not given clear evidence of his client being the leader.

While stressing that the case against his client primarily rest on whether or not the judge accepts their evidence as credible, he pointed out that it should be noted that his client did not shy away from subjecting himself to scrutiny and as such placed himself on the witness stand and stood up well under cross-examination.

However, in asking the judge to acquit his client he said, “I ask that you find that the Crown's case is palpably weak, that the evidence amounts to tainted fruits from two poison trees”.

Attorney Sean Osbourne, who held for attorney Vanessa Taylor , who is representing Stephenson Bennett, in his presentation, said the Crown has not presented any direct evidence against his client in its effort to convict him for allegedly being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of a firearm, and for facilitating serious offences by a criminal organisation including robbery, shop breaking, and larceny.

According to the lawyer, what the Crown presented was purely circumstantial evidence and even though a large volume of evidence was presented to the court and gave the appearance that there are “several threads that could secure a conviction,” this is not the case.

“When one looks at the laws that govern circumstantial evidence, the totality of the evidence must point in one direction, but if there are gaps, it would suggest that the Crown has failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Osbourne said.

He further submitted that without the supporting evidence to ground the charges against Bennett, the presumption of innocence should remain, while adding that the witnesses were unable to say when the incidents occurred, which raised doubts and creates gaps in the Crown's case.

Reputed gang leader Uchence Wilson, his girlfriend Shantol Gordon, Corporal Lloyd Knight and 15 other accused are being tried for breaches under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act otherwise called Anti-Gang Legislation and the Firearms Act.