Lawyers intend to bar media from Chedwin Park case

Attorneys representing the two alleged rogue police corporals implicated in the controversial shooting in Chedwin Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine, have indicated their desire to have the media barred from the proceedings.

The attorneys, Queen Counsel Valerie Neita-Robertson and Althea Grant, both signalled their intent to file applications to that effect when their clients, Kirk Fraser and Ramone Scott, made their first appearance in the Home Circuit Court on Monday, where they were remanded until July 2.

The lawyers, who especially did not want the allegations outlined in the presence of the media, argued that media reports on the case will cause their clients to be prejudiced.

Neita-Robertson said she would have made the request for the order yesterday, but Justice Cresencia Brown Beckford said the application would not be necessary, given that the matter was being rescheduled for mention.

The lawyer agreed that the move was premature.

Before the matter was adjourned, Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn served the defence lawyers with copies of the statements, disclosing that copies of the post mortems, forensic and ballistic reports, a statement from a police superintendent, and a report from the Communications, Forensic and Cybercrimes Division were outstanding.

However, she indicated that they would be ready within a month.

Fraser and Scott are charged with the murder of Sheldon Daley, shooting with intent in respect of two police officers, illegal possession of two firearms, illegal possession of their respective ammunition, and the manslaughter of Kevron Burrell arising from the motor vehicle collision at Brunswick Avenue/Job Lane.

Scott is further charged with illegal possession of another firearm and illegal possession of ammunition for that firearm.

According to police reports, Daley, who is a businessman, was at a stage show in Chedwin Park on April 28 when he was shot and killed.

An off-duty policeman, who reportedly observed the shooting, pursued the motor car in which the attackers were travelling. A shoot-out reportedly ensued, during which Corporal Rohan Williams, who was on suspension, was shot and killed.

During the incident, a car reportedly crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Jobs Lane, resulting in Burrell's death.

Scott was held during the incident while Fraser, who fled the scene, later surrendered.