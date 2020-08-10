Lecturer found dead; NCU president calls for urgent solution to crime

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — President of the Mandeville-based Northern Caribbean University (NCU) Dr Lincoln Edwards has called for an urgent solution to Jamaica's crime problem.

The university president expressed his concern about the nation's high crime rate following last week's murder of 62-year-old NCU science lecturer Dr Gordon Lightbourn.

“Dr Lightbourn's tragic and untimely demise highlights the unacceptable level of crime and violence in the society, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We call on the authorities and all who desire to lead this nation to urgently find a solution to this great and appalling malady we call crime,” Edwards said in a statement.

“Failure to do so will render all of our efforts towards growth and development in vain, and doom our nation to the increasing levels of corruption and stagnation. After 58 years of Independence, surely, we are mature enough to tame this monster of crime and offer a more hopeful future for the citizens of this country,” he continued.

Dr Lightbourn was an associate professor in the Department of Biology, Chemistry, and Environmental Science at NCU.

Dr Edwards, in the meantime, lauded Dr Lightbourn's work in tissue culture and the production of Irish potato seedlings. “His expertise and work in the area of tissue culture was well known nationally. He was a vital part of the national drive for self-sufficiency in the production of Irish potato and took seriously his role of producing Irish potato seedlings in the lab, for distribution to farmers in central Jamaica,” Dr Edwards said.

Dr Lightbourn was found dead at his home in Sedburgh, Christiana, here in Manchester, on Friday morning.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, Dr Lightbourn was found dead after his helper turned up at his residence but got no response from him after multiple calls to let her inside.

She then reportedly saw Dr Lightbourn on the floor when she looked through a window.

The police were called and upon their arrival his body was found lying in a pool of blood in his bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

Residents had reportedly heard loud explosions in the area but no report was made to the police.