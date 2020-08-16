Lecturer supports non-Rastas wearing locks

Commander of the Order of the Star of Honour of Ethiopia and advisor to the Ethiopian Crown Council Dr Michael Barnett is in support of people who are not Rastafarians sporting locks.

Dr Barnett, also a senior lecturer at The University of the West Indies (UWI) in the Department of Sociology, Psychology and Social Work, told the Jamaica Observer that while fundamentalist Rastafarians may see it as a mockery, Afro-centric Rastas, like himself, welcome the practice.

“I am much more open-minded than that. Now you have different categories of Rastafari. You have something called the fundamentalists who say, 'Oh, you have to be Rasta to wear the covenants.' We the Afro-centric Rastas see it as people embracing the hairstyle – a positive thing. I have colleagues at The UWI, mainly women, who've decided to lock their hair and I say, 'Wow, that's so beautiful.' I say wear your hair natural. I'm biased in that way, because for me it shows that you are embracing your African heritage. That should be respected. If people want to embrace it and they want to wear locks, I think it's a very good thing,” Dr Barnett said.

Furthermore, for those who may see non-Rastafarians wearing locks as sacrilegious, Dr Barnett was quick to point out that the founding fathers of Rastafarianism did not wear dreadlocks.

“The first Rastas were not locked. That came some 20 years after the movement started. In the late 1940s you started seeing some locking taking place. In the 1950s it was there but not so much. In the 1960s you started seeing it more, but it was not until the 1970s that the takeover happened. Rastafari was a revolution,” he explained.

He added that in the 1970s the stigma was rife, by the 1990s people began embracing locks as a hairstyle, a paradigm shift he sees as positive.

“I see that as positive because we have been so surrounded by European influences that we tend to denigrate or devalue African heritage and put European stuff on a higher pedestal,” he said.

The mockery for Dr Barnett is the commercialisation of the faith in tourism spaces.

“What I do have an issue with is mimicking Rastafari with fake dreads. You have these caps with the fake dreads that you can put on the tams and the dreads come down and you sell them at tourist places. That's mimicking Rasta. That's commodification to the extreme. I think that should be banned – don't sell the tam with the fake locks coming down. No! That's over commercialisation,” Dr Barnett charged.

Moreover, in relation to the recent ruling in the Supreme Court concerning the Virgo child at Kensington Primary, Dr Barnett said the association of locks with lice is an affront and a backward conversation that exposes a wider issue in Jamaica.

“Whether we want to sweep it under the carpet or not is up to us. There is a stigma with the hairstyle of locks, and you don't even have to be Rasta to face it. Why is it seen as so terrible? Why are all our African traditions, practices, dances seen as bad? And it is such a paradox because Jonkonnu comes from an African tradition. Carnival – when people say they are playing mas – it is coming from an African tradition. We embrace some of these stuff and we stereotype others,” Dr Barnett said.

Besides, he said if the discrimination continues, it may be time to mobilise resources and establish a school for Rastafarians.

“Those Rastafarians who have financial resources need to come together and think about finding a school. In light of this discrimination Rastafari face in the wider society, maybe that's the solution. I am hoping that the Ministry of Education will amend the grooming laws such that all students with locks, regardless of whether you are a Rastafari or not, are allowed at our school. Grooming laws need to be amended so they make sense. If someone says they wont allow it because it will lead to a lice infestation, I will tell them you are talking foolishness, I don't care who it is. These myths need to be buried once and for all. It's an indictment against the society that we are not mature to a level where we don't associate locks with lice. It's a twisted paradox. In the land of Marcus Garvey and the land that gave birth to Rastafari, there is a huge ism about locks,” Dr Barnett said.