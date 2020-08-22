Leeward Islands urged to pay close attention to Tropical Storm Laura

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) —Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts-Nevis and Anguilla as the residents in the Leeward Islands were urged to pay close attention to the passage of Tropical Storm Laura.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the storm, located about 210 east south-east of the Northern Leeward Islands, was packing sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and a generally west-north-westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.

“On the forecast track, the centre of Laura will move near or over the northern Leeward Islands later today, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday.”

The NHC said that some slow strengthening is expected during the forecast and that Laura is expected to produce three to six inches of rain over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and the southern Haitian Peninsula through Sunday.

It said maximum amounts up to eight inches of water is possible along eastern portions and the southern slopes of Puerto Rico, as well as over Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

“This heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding, as well as an increased potential for mudslides with minor river flooding in Puerto Rico,” the NHC said, adding that one to three inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of five inches is expected over the remainder of Haiti, the northern Leeward Islands, the Turks and Caicos and south-east Bahamas.

Tropical storm warnings have also been issued for the British and US Virgin islands, Saba and St Eustatius, St Martin and St Barthelemy.

The Government of Haiti has issued a tropical storm watch for northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas to the border with the Dominican Republic.