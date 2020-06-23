Leslie Campbell promoted to Cabinet; new senator appointed

MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine North Eastern Leslie Campbell is the latest addition to the Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Cabinet.

Campbell, an attorney-at-law, was sworn in shortly after 2:00 pm yesterday by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, and was assigned to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation as a minister without portfolio.

A first-time MP, Campbell, a former party deputy treasurer has been relatively outspoken recently about issues affecting his constituency, while he has had to deal with a number of complaints from residents of the one-time JLP stronghold.

Sir Patrick said Campbell, by agreeing to serve in the Cabinet, has indicated his willingness and commitment to serve as well as contribute to the realisation of the policy and programme objectives of the Government.

He noted that he will face numerous challenges. But suggested that the appointment offers an opportunity for him to “demonstrably contribute to the development of the country, and the welfare of its people”.

Meanwhile, Tova Hamilton, the former deputy executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), is to be sworn in as the new Government Senator when the Senate meets on Friday.

Hamilton recently resigned as the deputy executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) after the Opposition People's National Party took issue with her being a party candidate while employed in the public sector.

She replaces former minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Pearnel Charles Jr, who resigned from the Senate and was elected to the House on Representatives in March to represent Clarendon South Eastern.

Hamilton served on the board of the HEART Trust/NTA, and as the legal director at the National Solid Waste Management Authority, where she was tasked with the management of the legal department, a position which deals with varying aspects of solid waste management in Jamaica

In making the announcement yesterday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness also recalled that she is a graduate of Westwood High School, The University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus, and the Norman Manley Law School, and has been practising law since 2007.

She will join Leader of Government Business in the Senate and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Senator Kerensia Morrison, and Senator Saphire Longmore, as female government senators.

Holness added that the entire focus of his Administration is to ensure that Jamaica recovers from this COVID-19 crisis stronger than before, so as to preserve lives and livelihoods.

