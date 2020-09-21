Lessons in hand washing

Young Kai Jackson gets a lesson in hand washing from manager of the Spanish Town branch of VMBS, Sasha-Gay Wright-Wilson, at a newly installed hand washing station on the grounds of Spanish Town Primary School.

Wright-Wilson, a past student of the school, was part of a team from Victoria Mutual Foundation which donated the equipment earlier this month.

She is joined by senior financial service specialist at VMBS, Patrice Bingham (right), and vice-principal Verona Thomas (left). (Photo: Garfield Robinson)