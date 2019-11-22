Let's begin to eat more Jamaican produce

IN celebration of Eat Jamaican Month, Jamaicans are being urged to consume and utilise more Jamaican produce and products in order to grow and build the country.

The Eat Jamaican campaign, now in its 16th year, is organised by the Jamaica Agricultural Society, Rural Agricultural Development Authority and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, under the theme 'Grow what we eat, eat what we grow'.

Several activities are being held to celebrate Eat Jamaican Month, inluding Eat Jamaican Celebrity Chef school tours, and will climax on Eat Jamaican Day, November 25, with an exposition at Devon House in St Andrew.

Speaking at the Eat Jamaican Celebrity Chef Tour at Holland Primary School in St Elizabeth, last Friday, minister without portfolio at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, JC Hutchinson, explained to students that local produce is fresher and encouraged teachers to use more local products in the preparation of students' meals.

Here are some highlights from the tour: