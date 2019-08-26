PHOTO: Let there be water

National Security Minister and Member of Parliament for St James North Western Dr Horace Chang (left), and Member of Parliament for St James Central Heroy Clarke, symbolically turn on the system under Section H of the National Water Commission's (NWC) Norwood Water Supply Improvement Project in Norwood, St James on Friday. The Norwood Section H water project forms part of the NWC's strategic imperative to extend access to the amenity and improve the entity's infrastructure islandwide.

