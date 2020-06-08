Life returns to Hellshire beach

LIFE returned to the Hellshire fishing beach in St Catherine yesterday, two days after Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a lifting of restrictions which were implementd to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

