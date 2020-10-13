Lifespan donates tablets to Portland high achievers
LIFESPAN Spring Water Company Limited, through its CEO Nayana Williams, has donated tablets to two students in Portland to facilitate recent changes in lesson delivery brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative, which is set to continue until the end of the year, has so far benefited the two students with a further six projected to receive devices.
The handover to the first two students was made recently at the company's head office in Spring Garden, Buff Bay in Portland.
“Given the situation with students having to attend school virtually, I have decided to give away a few tablets per month for the rest of the year,” said Williams.
“There are many students who will still not be able to access online learning as there will not be enough tablets to go around, and many parents will still not be able to afford tablets for their children. I am hoping other persons and entities can pitch in on the drive to educate our country's children — who must still be well prepared for the future by attending school virtually,” added Williams.
The first recipients were Miriam Bell, a 12-year-old student of Marymount High School, and Leandro Bell, a 15-year-old who recently commenced grade 9 at Titchfield High School.
“The criteria for selection involved the students, 12 to 15 years old, submitting a handwritten, 500-word essay about their life and what they hope to achieve by getting an education,” Williams said.
Winners will be selected based on their economic situation as well as their honesty, clarity of communication, grammar, punctuation and penmanship.
“Lifespan Spring Water Company remains committed to advancing the lives and livelihoods of the residents of Portland and the wider Jamaica,” declared Williams.
