Lifespan invited to China Water Expo

LIFESPAN Blue Mountain Spring Water will be heading to China to participate in a High-end Drinking Water Industry Expo in Guangzhou from June 26 to 28, 2021

The Jamaican water company was awarded an exclusive Caribbean and Latin American invitation to participate in the drinking water expo.

“The high level of natural alkalinity found in Lifespan's Blue Mountain Spring Water neutralises the acidity of the body caused by stress, air pollution, and modern diets,” said health advocate Hue Brown.

He said that the invitation was extended to the spring water company on the merit of it being the better known naturally alkaline spring water found in the Caribbean and Latin American region, with a pH level of up to 7.9 in comparison.

In a recent 2020 scientific analysis of most of the bottled water brands in Jamaica, Lifespan remained ahead of the curve. The analysis was done according to international standards. With calcium being one of the most alkaline minerals that increases the pH, Lifespan ranked one overall as a result of the other minerals in its composition.

Other brands also had high pH but low calcium levels which is indicative of other interventions, since alkalinity can be raised artificially, especially if the source is an unnatural environment.

“The ultimate goal of attending this expo is to solidify our brand awareness,” said Brown. “We want to let the world know that we are here as a viable option in the healthy water category.”

According to Brown, the international event will feature over 350 international suppliers and distributors of high-end bottled water.

Brown said that the water company, which has a distribution agreement with T Geddes Grant in Jamaica, “is Jamaica's best kept secret.”

“Its naturally high level of alkalinity helps to restore the pH balance in the body,” he said. “pH imbalances are caused when the body's acid level is too high.”

Nutritionists recommend that diets should consist of 80 per cent alkaline-forming foods and 20 per cent acidic foods. When this balance is compromised, the body can be prone to many illnesses.

Brown explained that the high level of alkalinity found in Lifespan's Blue Mountain Spring water neutralises the acidity of the body caused by stress, air pollution, and modern diets, including soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, artificially flavoured drinks, and purified bottled water.

“This helps your immune system fight diseases as naturally alkaline water is negatively charged and is an antioxidant,” he noted.

Antioxidants reduce cellular and DNA damage caused by free radicals.

Brown is optimistic that Lifespan's comparable quality to other high-end healthy waters on the global market and its highly competitive prices will result in the company securing orders coming out of the trade expo with other relationships.

According to the event's official website, the expo serves as a premier meeting place to connect overseas suppliers to business opportunities in the Asian market.

A review of the last staging of the expo stated that it featured over 33,000 professional buyers from large hotel chains, trading companies, high-end bottled water stores and large supermarkets.

Lifespan is a privately held company, and was one of Jamaica's most innovative and sustainable businesses under the National Bakery's Bold Ones Initiative in 2014.

Lifespan was awarded the Jamaica Manufacturers Association's Eddie Hall New Manufacturer of the Year Award in 2011.