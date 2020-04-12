Lifespan Spring Water awarded Grand Gold Award from Monde Selection

Jamaica's only naturally alkaline bottled spring water, Lifespan, has been awarded the Grand Gold Award by Monde Selection, the international quality institute led by a panel of independent experts.

The Grand Gold Award guarantees consumers that the quality of Lifespan Spring Water has been tested and approved. The award presented at the 59th World Selection of Beers, Waters and Soft Drinks 2020 grants the company its highest honour to date.

“Monde Selection has been certifying the quality of consumer products all over the world for almost 60 years. This year, over 3,200 products from more than 100 countries were rigorously analysed, tested and tasted by a jury of experts including technicians, master brewers, chemical engineers and food scientists,” said Nayana Williams, CEO Lifespan Company Ltd.

“Entering our product into the World Quality Selection evaluation programme enabled us to obtain international quality recognition for Lifespan Spring Water. Over the years, consumers from all over the world have come to recognise and trust the prestige conveyed by the blue and gold seal of quality and we are extremely elated to have earned it for a wholly Jamaican product,” Williams added.

Approaching its 60th anniversary, Monde Selection is one of the world's most highly renowned and trusted quality institutes. Thanks to its extensive expertise and precise evaluation methodologies inspired by European Directives and Regulations, the Belgian institute has become a leading quality assessor for consumer products.

“The grading system for an award from Monde Selection would see a product whose final result scores between 60 and 69 per cent is awarded a bronze quality label; a product between 70 and 79 per cent is awarded silver; a product between 80 and 89 per cent is awarded gold; and a product between 90 and 100 per cent is awarded a grand gold quality label. So, every time a consumer reaches for Lifespan they can be assured of exceptional quality,” Williams said.

Lifespan Spring Water also holds an NSF accreditation and is compliant with the NSF Beverage Quality Certification Programme.