Lifespan supports Portland police in COVID-19 fight
In its efforts to help Jamaica deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, local firm Lifespan Spring Water has donated 100 masks and 10 cases of bottled water to the Portland Police Division.
“Every day the police risk their own health to protect us and keep us safe. Especially in these times, we have to ensure that they have the necessary supplies and gear to undertake their duties effectively and efficiently,” said Nayana Williams, CEO of Lifespan Spring Water, during the handover ceremony on Wednesday.
“We thought it prudent to extend our assistance to them with these items but [we] remain committed; so if any further need arises, we are there for them,” added Williams.
Portland has recorded seven of the 422 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the island up to midday yesterday, with one person dying from complications related to the infectious disease.
