Lighting up the world

FRESH from their second place feat at the World Youth Entrepreneurship Summit held recently in Delaware, United States, the team from the Career Advancement Programmes (CAP) in schools, is now ready to take their award-winning product to the next level, with the help of investors.

The team, which comprised students from CAP in high schools such as Herbert Morrison Technical, Jonathan Grant High, Green Pond High, Grange Hill High; and tertiary institutions such as Montego Bay Community College and Knox Community College, entered the competition with a lithium-battery-powered lamp that can also be used as a portable charger for hand-held devices such as cellular phones and tablets.

Initially the brainchild of the Montego Bay Community College team, who won the islandwide CAP competition out of 133 centres, it was morphed from a business perspective into a social concept to meet the standards of the international competition.

In addition to that, the Montego Bay Community College team also expanded with additional members from other centres that had participated in the national competition, to form a CAP team to represent the island in Delaware.

Team leader, Noel McDonald who is a student at the St James-based institution, said that before the power-battery lamp became a socially-driven concept, the aim of he and his team was simply monetary — sell the lamp and power bank to make a profit.

“It is [now] qualified as a social project because it is made from recycled materials,” McDonald said, adding that the goal is to tackle the issue of improper disposal of garbage while simultaneously educating the population about the effects of improper disposal and also the benefits of recycling.

Giving a breakdown of how the lamp is created, McDonald explained that the base of the lamp is made from recycled plastic bottles while the neck of the lamp is made from the top of a plastic bottle and the bottom is also made from plastic bottles.

“So each one of these purchase is two less bottles on the street and the profit from the lamps is used to buy seedlings for 25 participating schools, encouraging students to get involved with recycling while participating in a beautification project for their respective institutions,” McDonald expressed.

The lamp is rechargeable, and has lithium batteries that can be used in the case of a hurricane, once it is fully charged.

“We have 50 and 75 watts. For students who would want to use them at nights for studying, we give them a 50-watt because you don't want it to be too bright in their eyes,” McDonald further stated.

According to McDonald, the product, on average, takes three hours to make and plans are already underway for the lamp to be solar powered.

“We would love for persons to invest so that we can have the proper mechanical essentials,” expressed McDonald while noting that the lamp is now patented.

The CAP team was beaten by one from Pakistan, who presented an idea of the synthesis of compounds to be able to hold water and slowly releases it so that if one is in a desert area there'll be means to plant, as water would still be present.