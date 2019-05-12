Liguanea Lodge Auction to lift Edna Manley

Considered one of the leading marketplaces for fine art, the Liguanea Lodge Art Auction and Wine & Cheese Party returns to the Jamaica Pegasus hotel for its annual benefit event on Thursday, May 16.

Now in its 27th year, part proceeds from the widely popular event will benefit the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

The event will assemble works of top local artists, sculptors and deceased masters of the craft, and begins at 7:00 pm at the Talk of the Town.

Initial reports are that organisers, volunteers and sponsors are working hard behind the scenes to help make the evening a magical one for all.

“The support for the Liguanea Lodge Art Auction and Wine & Cheese Party continues to grow and as a result we have been able to maintain our offering of very high-quality exhibitions to the populace we serve,” said Dr Douglas McDonald, conceptualiser, chairman and acutioneer.

“From its inception our auction was able to attract the works of local artists of international repute such as the late Albert Huie, Barrington Watson, Albert Artwell, Gloria Escoffery, Christopher Gonzales, Carl Abrahams, Gene Pearson, and others while they were alive. Fortunately, this year's renewal will also see us making available some of their works which have been unselfishly shared with us by the next generation of some erstwhile collectors,” Dr McDonald went on.

Not to be outdone by their predecessors, the current crop of esteemed artists made up of painters and sculptors have constantly delivered first-class renditions of their artistic intellect and will do so again as part of the 2019 Collection.

According to Dr McDonald, “these new works are critical to growing the next generation of savoir-faire art collectors, especially in a world where all things digital glitters beyond their real value and the true and unique works of art are being mistakenly overlooked.

“We have selected some 75 pieces of art covering a very broad spectrum of artists, affordability and taste, but most importantly, we have included some marquee pieces we expect to raise many hands and the temperature in the room,” Dr McDonald added.

Regarding this year's partnership with the Edna Manley College of The Visual and Performing Arts, Master of the Liguanea Lodge Dr Clarence David McGaw stated: “We have had this in the making for a while now and wanted to make sure it was going to provide the real benefits we wanted to grant.”

“Our Art Auction and Wine & Cheese Party through sponsors and public support, provides us with the funding required to direct an educational grant to an institution designed to keep the fine arts alive and well, and we are most grateful for the opportunity to give back to where it started, the community of fine arts.”

This year's staging of the Liguanea Lodge Art Auction and Wine & Cheese Party will be held under the theme — “Making our Arts...A culture for Education.”

KOOL FM are returning sponsors of the event.