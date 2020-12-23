Linstead Disabled Group pushing ahead despite challenges

A tight-knit community of people with disabilities in Linstead, St Catherine, is working to overcome unemployment and low educational attainment, obstacles that make it difficult for Jamaicans with disabilities to contribute to society.

What started out in 2010 as a pillow-making hustle among friends, grew into a fledgling social enterprise now operating out of a retrofitted container in the bustling town centre, attracting individuals with disabilities who are looking for work.

Now a registered business, the Linstead Disabled Group engages up to 25 people with disabilities in Linstead.

“We started with about six of us, who decided at the time to do a pillow project to help ourselves. We started with one little sewing machine and then we start to get help from the churches in the community.

“It gradually grow to 25 persons in the group until we have this little business running here, but it have it ups and down. We want it to grow and start making a little profit, so that we can have some money in our pocket,” president of the group, Elfredo Sinclair, told the Jamaica Observer during a visit last week Tuesday.

The group has been receiving support from the Social Development Commission (SDC), through its Local Economic Development Support Programme, resulting in it receiving a social enterprise grant of $1 million from the United States International Development Agency in 2018.

“This helped us to buy the materials that we need, and we start to make more pillows and also cushions.

“We continue to work with the SDC and participate in anything they have for social enterprises. We go on promotion [tours] with SDC to get sales. But we mostly sell in Spanish Town and right here in Linstead. We also go as far as Portmore, and Old Harbour.

“We want to go further with the business and start to reach the hotels, the hospitals,” added Sinclair.

However, with the novel coronavirus pandemic exacerbating many of the challenges already being faced by the business, operations have been scaled down to adhere with the COVID-19-influenced restrictions.

Hope Brown, a member of the Linstead Disabled Group's board of directors, has been volunteering to keep production going during the Christmas season.

“Since [the onset of] COVID-19, we don't let them come in like before. We used to have three or four of them come in one day, now we only have one or two because business is a little slow now.

“The sale not so fast, but we are still going because we want them to be able to do things for themselves without us. We are just here to guide them,” said Brown, who added that in spite of the challenges with transporting materials from their source in Kingston, the group has been pushing forward with production.

“We buy our sponge flakes in Kingston, and transportation to get the stuff back to Linstead is a challenge for us. But, we are continuing because the purpose of this business is for workers with disabilities to be able to get a weekly salary instead of a stipend that we give them. The aim, in the long run, is to be able to give them a salary,” Brown said.