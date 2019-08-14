Lionel Town Hospital gets well-needed supplies

PHILANTHROPIST Dr Everton Fider, last Thursday commended Lionel Town Hospital in Clarendon for making immediate use of well-needed supplies handed over to the health facility earlier this year.

The supplies, valued at more that $2 million, included 23 beds, six wheelchairs, 30 over-bed tables, seven mattresses, 40 pillows, 14 quad walkers, a recliner, five rolling walkers, six crutches and 34 walking canes.

Dr Fider said he was was impressed and encouraged that the items were utilised so quickly after receipt and not placed in storage, which indicated that the items were well-needed.

A health care administrator, Dr Fider, said he believes that patients and customers must be treated selflessly, and encouraged staff members at the facility to provide care unselfishly.

“I want to encourage the health staff that when you give care to a person, look at the person as if it is was your mother, your father, your child; look at the person as if you were the one receiving the care. You never know how a simple act of kindness can change a person's life,” Dr Fider said.

Regional director for the Southern Regional Health Authority Michael Bent expressed appreciation to Dr Fider for his generous donation.

“Dr Fider could have gone elsewhere to donate. There are so many other places and countries but he chose the Lionel Town Hospital and we are indeed grateful. Health care is a high-cost business and cannot be sustained by the government alone, so we thank the donors for their invaluable contribution and for building a relationship with us,” Bent said.

Lionel Town Hospital is a 47-bed facility, which offers service to more than 36, 000 people in Clarendon.