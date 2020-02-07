Lithuanian tourist killed in attack at Brazilian beach
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Lithuanian tourist was killed and his partner was allegedly raped in an attack near a popular seaside town south of Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian police said yesterday. One suspect was arrested.
Police said they found the body of Adam Zindul in his rented residence, and that his partner told them that she had been raped. She was taken to a hospital.
Authorities did not comment on a possible motive for the attack, or provide other details.
According to Brazilian TV news channel Globo, Zindul and his Brazilian wife had rented a house in a remote beach called Praia do Sono, which can only be accessed by boat or trail through the jungle.
Praia do Sono is 26 kilometres (16 miles) from Paraty, a picturesque town with cobbled streets and colonial-style houses. It is popular among tourists and residents of Rio de Janeiro, a few hours drive away.
