Little Bay Primary and Infant students adjust to face-to-face classes
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Principal of Little Bay Primary and Infant School in Westmoreland, Keron King, says students are adapting well to the phased resumption of face-to-face classes.
The in-person lessons, which started on January 11, are being held alongside online classes.
Grade six students, who will sit the first of three components of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) on February 23, attend school daily, while grades four and five pupils attend classes Monday to Wednesday, and grades one to three are accommodated on Thursday and Friday.
“It has been going extremely well. We have up to 100 per cent attendance daily thanks to the rural bus programme by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, which has really helped in taking students to school early and also in a very safe way,” King told JIS News.
He said that the COVID -19 protocols are being strictly observed, noting that the school has received commendations from the Ministry of Health & Wellness for the measures taken to ensure the safety of the school community.
He said that prior to the reopening, several sensitisation sessions were held for students, parents and community members, involving personnel from the education and health ministries.
Meanwhile, King told JIS News that the satellite Internet, which was installed at the school last year, continues to facilitate online learning seamlessly.
The service was provided by the education ministry through partnership with ReadyTV under its ReadyNet satellite Internet service.
King noted that the school's assignment drop-off initiative, which involves delivering worksheets to students weekly, remains ongoing.
“So we are using every method available to ensure that we engage our students and reach them in these challenging times. We are appreciative of the support from our stakeholders in ensuring that learning continues,” he said.
