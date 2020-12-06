Little Spelling Bee marks another Kiwanis Club success

DESPITE COVID-19 setbacks, one service club ensured that its signature project was carried through so that children at the early childhood level may remain engaged with hopes of improving their literacy and vocabulary skills.

The Kiwanis Club of New Kingston (KCNK), through its Young Children Priority One committee, each year, hosts its Little Bee Spelling Competition, which targets children in the age group four to six years and by extension early childhood institutions.

Over the years the competition has managed to attract over 40 schools and has seen marked improvements in the literacy skills of children.

However, this year, when COVID-19 hit home in March right after the competition's launch in February, the competition was put on hold. But determined to not leave the children behind, KCNK modified the competition and renamed it KCNK Little Bee Spelling Competition Champions of Champions to ensure the children got the chance to showcase their spelling skills.

“Over the years we have had good reviews on the impact of this project. Feedback from principals, teachers and parents is usually positive. They often highlight the observed changes in the children's vocabulary, use of words and pronunciation. Additionally, the spelling competition booklets are often utilised in the classroom, generally, so the entire class benefits. Booklets of words designed by the Kiwanis Club of New Kingston and approved by the Early Childhood Division of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information are also utilised for the competition. Rather than cancelling a good thing because of COVID-19, we modified the competition,” said Dr Adella Campbell, immediate past president of KCNK, while addressing a small gathering at a handover ceremony of prizes to the winner of the 2020 competition.

In September, six schools competed in a spell-off, which saw Dante Smith from the Citizen's Advice Bureau/ RJR Basic School emerging as the winner. Second place went to Chrisanique Edwards from Chevannes Basic and third place went to Adriano Smith from Lalyce Gray Basic.

Awards to the winners include trophies, school supplies, NCB OMNI educator vouchers worth $10,000 each, gift baskets, certificates and medals. The winning school also received an air conditioning unit, two computers and one multifunctional printer to assist with retrofitting a computer lab.

Dr Campbell further expressed thanks to parents and teachers who made the competition possible despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic. She said Dante's performance at the competition is testament of the hard work of parents and teachers.

“Thanks to our sponsors Bowla's Car Rental, represented by our distinguished member Pauline Bowla Andrade, the Universal Service Fund represented by Miss Deleen Powell, the Carlisa Enterprises Limited for the a/c unit, Answers for Children, NCB Insurance Company Limited, NCB Omni Education, Kirk Distributors – Federated Pharmaceuticals Limited and our KCNK members. Profound thanks to the parents and teachers who, despite COVID-19 restrictions, played their part in ensuring the success of this year's competition. Congratulations again to Dante and the Citizen's Advice Bureau/RJR Basic School,” she said.

Further, Derrick Wilks, board chairman of the Citizen's Advice Bureau/RJR Basic School commended KCNK for sticking to its mandate and seeing the competition through.

“To see, first of all, that you could consider that the needs of the education sector continue to be in our hearts through this very important competition and to further seek to reward the effort of youngsters is commendable. I want to publicly acknowledge our deep appreciation for that sticktuitiveness exuded by your club,” Wilks said.