Llandewey residents desperate for bridge repair

RESIDENTS of Llandewey in Yallahs, St Thomas, yesterday took to clearing an alternative route out of their community, after the section of a bridge that collapsed on Sunday remained impassable to vehicular traffic.

Workmen who identified themselves as volunteers from the community told the Jamaica Observer that they began clearing a path through the low tide of the Yallahs River on Sunday, in hopes of restoring transportation access to residents.

“We took this up on ourselves without any advice from the authority. We just have to do it. It is our community and we don't want people driving through and something happen to them, because around here bushy and lonely, anything can happen,” said Llandewey resident Peter Bailey.

“Wi deh here from Sunday patching the road and clearing it so that vehicles can pass, and we started again this morning and have to stop because the rain come down again. But this is something we do all the while. Nobody is paying us to do this,” said Bailey.

Residents complained that the nearly 80-year-old Llandewey bridge has been in disrepair since last year, and was made impassable on Sunday after a truck bearing aggregate got stuck in a hole while attempting to cross. The residents have been making their own attempts to patch the bridge, but said major repair is now needed.

“The bridge want to fix for more than a year now. What you see there now is where it deteriorate to, from about a year ago. From last year the citizenry volunteer and buy cement to patch it up, but we as residents can't do anything else to it to fix it,” said Aston Millwood, a resident of the neighbouring Ramble Hill community.

“I just hope that the Government don't wait until somebody drop through it before dem come and fix it. And now, based on what is happening with the detour, the people dem 'fraid fi drive there because is just bush around there and people can get robbed, especially at night. It needs emergency fixing right now,” Millwood added.

Manager of communication and customer services at the National Works Agency Stephen Shaw told the Observer that plans are under way to replace the structure altogether.

“That bridge needs to be replaced and we are working on a plan to have that done. I am not in a position to say how soon. It will have to go through the normal government process. The good thing though is that all the technical work has already been done, and so where we are now at is to have to procure and have the works commence,” said Shaw.

He explained, too, that a detour that was made available to residents has also since become inaccessible.

“There is a detour in the vicinity of the bridge; it's just that if the river is in spate they are not able to go through there.

“That detour was damaged and we gave a commitment that we will work to have that reinstated so that persons are in a position to move once more, of course, subject to the weather being favourable and my information is that we are once again so to do. [It is] just that the bridge will remain out of commission until a new structure is put back there,” Shaw added.

In the meantime, the gaping hole has left residents worried about being marooned in their community, with taxi operators now refusing to go beyond a certain point.

Josette Deacon, a resident from the neighbouring community of Georgia, told the Observer that she had to walk nearly a mile from Font Hill to get home.

“No taxi not coming up this side so we have to walk. And then in Georgia, the road broke away again, worse than how it did damage already. So you know say a whole heap a people can't go anywhere because the road mash up and no taxi nah run.

“We have to take something from Seaforth come to Font Hill, and then walk the rest of the way,” said Deacon.