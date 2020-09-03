Local businesses encouraged to use freelancers

LOCAL businesses are being encouraged to increase their engagement with freelancers as a way to improve their output and to grow their business.

Speaking on the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) weekly online series, 'JBDC Virtual Biz Zone', on Tuesday, chief executive officer of Ingenuity Technologies, Melarka Williams, said the world has gone digital and that the COVID-19 pandemic has assimilated the digital transformation.

“Essentially, people want to conduct their business from home. Companies are looking to save costs, so they are seeking to engage temporary talent instead of permanent talent,” he said.

Williams, who spoke under the theme 'Growing Your Business using Freelancing', noted that there are various benefits to utilising the services of freelancers.

“You have access to high-quality digital talent without having them permanently on your books but still being able to benefit from high-niche skill sets, trained and qualified talent with extensive experience. Therefore, this saves money that would be spent on traditional recruitment costs and permanent talent,” he said.

According to Williams, the use of freelancers by regional businesses can assist in the further diversification of high-growth industries within the Caribbean economy.

“Engaging freelancers provides data and trend reporting for local entities to offer insights for their development and potential international investors, resulting in more spending power for your clients through foreign direct investments,” he said.

He added that engaging freelancers would also provide opportunities for persons who may have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The JBDC Biz Zone is a weekly series of webinars organised by the corporation to assist micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to further their development.

The JBDC is the Government's business development agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of MSMEs in Jamaica.