Local resort to cut energy cost by 30%

At least one local luxury resort is looking to cut its annual energy costs as well as reduce its carbon footprint this year.

The resort, which has not been named, has secured a deal with Los Angeles-based Capstone Turbine Corporation for a C200 Signature Series integrated cooling, heat and power (ICHP) solution. The system is expected to cut the resort's energy cost by approximately 30 per cent.

“It is destined for an award-winning luxury resort in Jamaica looking to reduce their carbon footprint as well as their annual operating costs,” Capstone said in a press release.

Secured by Innovative Energy Company Limited (IEC), Capstone's distributor in Jamaica, the order is scheduled to be commissioned and provide prime power and hot water in March 2019.

According to Capstone, the C200 Signature Series ICHP microturbine solution includes a 300 kW thermal integrated Capstone heat recovery module and will run as a standalone system on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Focused on reducing its carbon footprint, the luxury resort will utilise the exhaust heat produced by the microturbine to provide hot water and pool heating.

“Microturbines have the ability to help customers substantially lower energy costs as we often see that electricity rates are three to four times that of natural gas or LPG in many markets. This simple math gives us a rather short simple payback while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions,” said Darren Jamison, president and chief executive officer of Capstone.

“This luxury resort was one of many customers I visited back in August 2018, with our distributor, IEC, who is in the process of developing multiple projects for resorts, grocery stores, beverage manufacturers and the local airport as power rates on the island are increasing to 28-36 cents per kWh,” he added.

Traditionally, the hospitality industry accounts for some of the largest consumption of electricity and water due to the sheer size of their operations. According to US Green Building Council, hotels account for $4 billion in energy use to operate nearly 5 million guest rooms in the United States alone.

With new interest in eco-friendly and sustainable operations by customers in recent years, hotels are starting to react by rebranding themselves and promoting new conservation efforts that also prove positive for their bottom line.

“Resorts are an excellent fit for CHP because of their combined electrical and thermal energy needs. Capstone CHP systems provide a significant improvement in efficiency for resort operators and allow them to meet a shift in consumer preference towards sustainable hospitality operations,” said executive vice-president of sales and marketing at Capstone Turbine, Jim Crouse.

“Guests are no longer simply looking for clean rooms and free Wi-Fi; hotels now must provide eco-friendly accommodations and differentiate themselves in ways they have not had to do in the past,” Crouse continued.