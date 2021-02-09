Locally invented maths game touted as remedy for Jamaican students

SERIOUS about revolutionising how mathematics is taught and approached in Jamaica, Jemar Green has formed a team of roughly 12 members that has created My Vle Play, a company that invents computer games geared towards sharpening maths skills and critical thinking abilities.

Coming out of his involvement with the Rockfort Development Council in Kingston, Green said yesterday that he was exposed directly to some of the issues affecting many unattached youth in Jamaica, and became motivated to see how technology could improve education.

Green, chief executive officer of My Vle Math Club, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that the games will demonstrate to students at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level how mathematics applies to everyday life, and will bombard pupils with tips to help them practise the subject effectively. All individuals are required to do to participate, he said, is visit www.myvleplay.com and follow the instructions.

According to Green, two findings that have emerged from research conducted are that students were not performing well at the subject because “it is abstract to many persons, and they don't see how it relates” to everyday life. Added to that, Green said the research also discovered that students were not practising enough.

In 2019, former Minister of Education Karl Samuda lamented that Jamaica was experiencing a maths crisis, due to the fact that more than half of the students put forward by local high schools to sit the exam were failing the subject.

Though Green already holds a patent for the software, current Education Minister Fayval Williams is not yet familiar with My Vle Math Club, but told the Observer yesterday that she endorses any company that seeks to increase the knowledge of students, and issued an invitation for Green to do a demonstration for her.

“We would love for them to do a demo for us to know what they are offering, and we could give them some guidance in terms of the curriculum, and to see how closely they match up to it. I am glad to see the interest in companies wanting to create educational portals and interesting games that help children to learn, whether it be maths, English, science or a whole host of other subjects,” Williams told the Observer yesterday.

According to Green, his maths club transforms the entire CSEC mathematics syllabus into four different games. In the first game, which is similar to Jeopardy, called Beat the Teacher, students will be challenged with questions, and will compete against a teacher in the form of a computer software in order to earn points. There will be a help button for students who find it difficult to remember formulas. In instances, where students cannot graduate from a stage, a virtual teacher called Geve, will then take over to explain and expound a topic.

The second game is Caricom Cup, a penalty shoot-out competition where the student's goal is to bring Jamaica to victory against 16 other members of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), by working out questions correctly. Thirdly, is Pirates of Port Royal. This game takes on the setting of the 1680s, with Henry Morgan as governor. Players will be working for Morgan, and will be tasked with protecting gold coins at the 'Bank of Port Royal'. Players will also go out in a ship, and upon sighting pirate vessels will have to shoot these ships. In order to secure a good shot, students will need to solve a series of maths problems. The final game is called To Be a Millionaire. The setting of this game is in a city called the 'West Indies Federation' and students are required to go in and solve everyday problems.

“We can get students to see how things relate. Many students treat mathematics like history, social studies and biology, where they memorise stuff. Mathematics doesn't work that way. It is about practising. If we can get students to practise and to see how these principles relate to everyday life, then I am sure we'll definitely be able to perform better at mathematics,” Green told the Observer, explaining that the blueprint he has for his business will turn it into a movement rather than just a company.

Green shared that he plans for this “movement” to spark a domino effect, causing people to realise that the power of mathematics is limitless.

“My belief is that if we can push education, people will realise that this thing is limitless. We hope to open the creativity of our people. We started with mathematics because mathematics forms the basis for all other subject areas. Normally, the people who do mathematics do well in other subject areas as well. A lot of persons don't see how mathematics applies to everyday life.

“Basically, that is what this movement is about. We want to show students how the principles they learn in class can be applied to real life. We are trying to show them how to apply these concepts to real life situations. That is one of the issues. One of the things we are very concerned about is crime and violence. I am of the firm belief that if most of the persons in this country were being educated, then the crime situation would not be where it is right now.

Green also expressed dissatisfaction that Jamaica isn't playing a more prominent role in the development and roll-out of 5G Internet service.

“There have been talks about 5G, and I was disappointed that Jamaica wasn't a part of the whole discussion. For the digital revolution, the most important thing is creativity and talent. Our people have the capabilities to create world-class technology to match up to anyone across the world.”

Board chairman of My Vle Play, Dr Christopher Charles, highlighted that the game will not only teach maths, but will also entertain.

“When you play a game you actually learn maths skills, and it is fun and engaging. They have to get at least 80 per cent to move on to the next game. We have been advertising it to companies, teachers, schools, and community groups. The game is always necessary because children learn best by play. Once it is fun, it will be attractive, and they will remember,” said Dr Charles, a University of the West Indies professor of political and social psychology.