Lockdown inspires Italian boy to create coronavirus video game
MILAN, Italy (AFP) — While most nine-year-olds have been battling during lockdown with the vagaries of home schooling, Lupo Daturi has been waging war on COVID-19 itself — virtually.
The fourth-grade pupil from the outskirts of Milan, where inhabitants have been living in lockdown since March 8, has used his time to create a video game to play with his friends.
“I had to stop all the sports I did because of COVID-19,” he says.
“I can't even go to the pond with my dog. Instead of playing sports — skiing, swimming and karate — I have to make do with an exercise bike.”
That led Lupo to turn his attention to programming, a passion that he shares with his father Marco, a business manager.
He took some online tutorials and set to work on building his game — Cerba-20.
The aim of the game is a fairly typical 'seek and destroy' with lasers, except in this case, the player is in the captain's chair of the Cerba-20 spacecraft and the enemy is, that's right, COVID-19.
Lupo explains that he plays with his friends and that he now intends to set up a project to teach them how to programme.
“He also receives requests from his teachers to programme something useful, not just games,” says his father.
Many parents with children who have been gorging themselves on video games during lockdown might be concerned by Lupo's new interest... But his mother, a lawyer, dismisses such anxieties.
“I'm not worried because my son is not a 'nerd',” says 44-year-old Francesca Zambonin, who is just “happy because he is passionate about something that can help him”.
“The fact that he invented a game that has gone viral makes me happy because it motivates him to do even more.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy