BAR operators across the Corporate Area almost uniformly abided by the Government's order to close their doors yesterday, despite the majority disagreeing with the directive.

In announcing the closure of bars on Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said this was part of efforts to prevent the local transmission of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Now, I know I'm going to be criticised because I don't drink, but bars are closed. We are restricting the opening of bars, nightclubs, and other areas of entertainment. So if we're talking about social distancing, then clearly that is one area that we should just act decisively on,” said Holness.

There was widespread opposition to the decision when the Jamaica Observer news team visited several bars on Tuesday, with bar operators and their employees arguing that this would lead to them having major economic hardship.

Yesterday, when the Observer team returned to the streets of Kingston and St Andrew, the majority of bars were closed with operators of the handful still open claiming they were sterilising their premises and would shut their doors later.

But it was clear that some bar operators, whose images were not captured, were seeking to break the rules as they closed their front doors and allowed trusted customers to enter through back entrances. There were also cases where bar operators were selling liquor through open windows or below their shutters.

Under the Disaster Risk Management Act (Enforcement Measures) Order 2020, for a period of seven days starting yesterday, all bars, nightclubs and other places of amusement should remain closed.

Places of amusement include any premises open to the public, whether for a fee or free of charge, for the purpose of entertainment without any limit on the generality.

These include “a cinema, dance hall, club, open air dance venue, amusement arcade, any place where a coin-operated machine is open to the public, a festival, discotheque, roller disco, or skate rink”.