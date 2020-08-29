Logistics company denies workers exposed to COVID-19

KINGSTON Logistics Centre (KLC) has dismissed claims that several of its employees have been exposed to customers who tested positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, the Jamaica Observer received a report that at least seven members of staff of the logistics company were experiencing flu-like symptoms after coming in contact with customers who are said to be positive. The source said the company's management was aware of the situation but had asked workers to report for work and to wear a mask.

“We are all still here; I wasn't at work for two days and I got a call form management asking me why I haven't come in and to report for work,” an individual told our newsroom.

But General Manager Keisha Williams Hare said she was surprised by the claim, which she said is completely false. She said as an international shipping and logistics company, which is a member of the Shipping Association of Jamaica, the firm must strictly abide by local and international safety protocols for COVID-19.

“We are not aware of any customer that has tested positive for COVID-19 which would have exposed us in any way. We are ensuring that once customers come in and we check their passports and we do see where they should be home quarantined then they are immediately sent away...” said Williams Hare. “If it is that our staff felt at all that they were exposed in any way and are feeling under the weather in any way, once they have said it to management they are immediately sent home. If they don't have a motor vehicle we provide the necessary transportation for them to go home or to see the doctor,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Williams Hare stressed that the company goes out of its way to protect workers and customers. “In no shape or form would we ever, as an international company, say to our employees who are not feeling well, sit down and do the work. Our responsibility is not just about us, its about our stakeholders as well. We have put in all the protocols, so as far as we are concerned, as a company we are following all protocols,” she stated.

Over the past few weeks, an increasing number of entities have been reporting cases of the virus among personnel, and have been suspending operations for a day or two to carry out sanitisation.

— Alphea Saunders