Logwood, Swamp Road residents fearful

Residents of Logwood and Swamp Road districts in St Thomas were on edge yesterday morning after floodwaters surged through their communities, downing trees and triggering landslides along roads.

The Monitcot River in the parish, which residents say had been dry for almost three years, overflowed its banks and poured onto the Logwood main road, causing major erosion just metres away from residents' front yards.

Logwood district resident Shanice Morgan told the Jamaica Observer she was already making preparations to fortify her home with sandbags as the floodwaters were expected to reach homes if the rain continued.

“We in this community haffi sleep with one eye open, because normally the river come through the bush and come in the yards and flood wi out. I have to sleep with one eye open because my house is closest to the river. Right now, I am thinking of putting out some sandbag at my doorway,” said Morgan.

Next door, Tanisha Thomas was also preparing to move her ailing 70-year-old father from his ground floor bedroom to a room on the second floor of their home as just days before floodwaters had flowed through the house.

“I'm fretting, because the whole a here flood out when the river come up. Win nuh feel comfortable, especially a night time when we can't see anything,” Thomas said, explaining that sometimes the community does not have electricity.

In addition to the flooding, residents were concerned that continued erosion of the road could leave them stranded in the community, and suggested that a retaining wall was needed to keep the river at bay.

“If it stay like this we nah go have any road leave, because the river keep taking away the road,” lamented 62-year-old Errol Dick, who explained that, having lived in the community all his life, he has witnessed the impact of the river whenever there's a deluge.

The elderly man argued that the gabion baskets that had been laid along the riverbank were not enough to withstand the power of the water.

“This is a big emergency. We need the assistance of the Government, because we need a wall right here in Logwood to keep back the river,” Dick said.

In Swamp Road district, residents who had travelled to Morant Bay were seen stranded at a footbridge at the mouth of the community that was rendered impassable by floodwaters from the Palmetto River.

Sonia Cruickshank, who had travelled back from Kingston with goods, complained that for years the community has gone without a “proper bridge”.

“Long time wi a suffer with this. Any time the rain fall and the river flood the bridge, nobody can go in and nobody can go out,” Cruickshank lamented.

A report from the National Works Agency yesterday said major thoroughfares in St Thomas, including the Yallahs to Morant Bay main road, the Georgia to Morant Bay main road, and Wilmington to Morant Bay main road were impassable.