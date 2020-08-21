Loshusan's buy Jamaican promotion going well so far
Loshusan supermarkets' push to have Jamaicans support local food and drink producers is doing very well so far.
The programme, which began two weeks ago and will run for the entire month of August, has seen shoppers warming to the idea of acquiring the products made by the mostly small companies that are benefiting from the promotion.
Among the companies are Swypz, Quality Harvest, The Jamaican Peanut Butter Factory, Ashebre, Ruby's Goat Dairy, Tru-Juice, Walkerswood, Copperwood, Coffee Roasters, Cafe Blue, PGJ Water, Red Stripe, Elizabeth Meikle Coconut Water, Outland Hurders Creamery & Farmstead, Smart Eggs, Nature's Charm Condensed Milk, Sir Henry Pure Vanilla Extract and Belcour.
Bruce Loshusan, CEO of Kenneth Loshusan and Sons, told the Jamaica Observer that the programme is part of the supermarket chain's thrust to help small producers who “sometimes don't necessarily have the marketing platform or the funds to market and sustain themselves”. Additionally, it comes with the chain's celebration of Jamaica's 58th anniversary of Independence.
“We can't just say we love Brand Jamaica without really supporting Brand Jamaica,” he said.
Loshusan explained that the programme is being run in two supermarkets for now — Loshusan Barbican and New Kingston, also known as John R Wong.
“It's the first time we're trying an initiative like this, so we want to see how it works out, and if it's successful we'll definitely branch out to the other stores,” he said, adding that the supermarket chain is using its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages to help promote the products.
Expressing hope that the programme will help the companies survive the difficult environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Loshusan said he is also anticipating that other food retailers will make similar gestures to small producers.
