Loud cheers for Jamaica's COVID-19 first responders

PARLIAMENTARIANS from both sides of the aisle, State officials and members of the public yesterday paid tribute to Jamaica's first responders, who have gone beyond the call of duty to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a celebratory service at Webster Memorial United Church on Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew yesterday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness led the applause for the medical personnel, firefighters, police, solid waste workers, lab technicians and other first responders who have responded to the crisis with determination and dedication.

Holness argued that while the Government has done a fairly good job in managing the pandemic so far, this would not be possible without the support of those on the front line of the crisis.

He pointed to the contact tracing activities carried out by health teams across the island, and the level of dedication and tenacity required to ensure thoroughness.

“To do this very tedious and meticulous work, to go and track down all the persons who may have been exposed, when they explain to me the minute details with which they go in to make sure that they don't miss anyone, this is to be applauded. I want to thank the public health workers, because in other countries this level of robustness is not exhibited,” said Holness.

The prime minister also noted the personal responsibility taken by most Jamaicans to protect themselves and others from infection.

“We understand when there is a threat to our lives...there are others who will feel that the requirements, the protocols and the measures are an imposition on their freedom but the psyche of the Jamaican is that life is a gift, therefore you see a fairly high level of compliance with the infection prevention and control measures that are in place,” added Holness.

He argued that the stay-at-home measure for persons 65 and older, which has now been shifted to 75 and older, has been faithfully observed and contributed significantly to protecting the elderly population.

At the same time Holness cautioned older persons to continue to be vigilant, despite the upward adjustment in the age range.

Pastor of Webster Memorial, Reverend Astor Carlyle in his sermon observing the theme 'Healer of broken bodies', said front line workers have repeatedly proven that they are the bridge between the country's condition and cure.

According to Carlyle, with limited resources the workers have used “intellect and elbow grease, standing as the glue preventing the utter collapse of this nation”.

Carlyle also called attention to the ill of corruption, insisting that with conviction and will the country can realise its national development plan.