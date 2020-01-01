2020 wishes J'cans want end to crime

THE wanton bloodletting touched almost every section of the society last year, destroying several families. Jamaicans say they have had enough in 2019 and have one major wish for the new year — that crime be brought under control.

According to statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, up to Saturday, December 28, some 1,326 murders had been committed in 2019, 43 more than the corresponding period in 2018, which represented a 3.4 per cent increase.

Also, there were 1,246, or 90 more shootings up to December 28, reflecting a 7.8 per cent increase. The 484 rapes and 361 aggravated assaults, however, showed declines of 3.8 and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

Overall, the country saw a total of 3,417 serious and violent crimes, which was 96 more than 2018, or an increase of 2.9 per cent.

“What Jamaica needs to make it a better place for 2020 cannot come from mankind. It has to come from a different source — divine intervention — because we have a virus on our hand that we cannot catch, we cannot control it,” Cregley “Colour Colour Boss” Hamilton told the Jamaica Observer as he tried to capitalise on a sale on Beckford Street in downtown Kingston on Monday.

Hamilton continued: “When you have crime like a virus the nation cannot move forward. Everything almost came to a halt because of that. We need to get rid of it completely. We need a source, we need a new source towards the prospect of fighting crime. We need to get rid of it completely, not just talk about it on the big stage and cut tape and say we going to do this. We need to work, work on it, because talking about it is one, working on it is two, getting rid of it is three,“ said the businessman.

He added: “Maintaining a system where we don't have crime like this is a next thing. If we want to see the nation come together and live in peace you can't get up and talk about it on all radio station; you have to put in the work. You have to pump resources in the system to get rid of it. I think we have enough living with this virus so we need to get rid of it somewhere down the line.”

Fifty-three-year-old Malche Ricketts had a similar wish. “I would like to see more prosperity, and crime and violence fi go weh, although we cyaah send it weh. I would [also] like to see more young people getting job.”

“My wish for Jamaica, is for the crime to stop,” 18-year-old Howanna Anglin told the Observer.

Lawrence “David” Hamilton, 42: “I wish betterment and upliftment for 2020, and the crime need to cut weh. That mean seh di younger ones coming up [would have] more future. More life for 2020; dat we seh and a dat we want. Betterment for the people in Jamaica that would make it better.”

Melkeisha Whyte 41,: “For Jamaica to make things better I would like the crime and violence to stop. That is the most importanat thing and I would like them to develop Jamaica more for 2020 so that young people can go to school and get work.”

Kenneth Cornwall: “Me would a just like to see peace and love in a Jamaica right now. Mi would a like everybody to live in love and harmony. It would be nice to see everybody just figot bout the war and violence and dem ting deh cause Jamaica really nice enuh. I travel most of the country them and they are not like Jamaica. I born a one of the dangerous place weh dem seh in a western Kingston and all a my children come out good and other people children come out good. I would a like see everybody child come out good, really good for 2020. A serious time we living in a and 2020 must better.”

Fabian White: “Peace and more peace! That's all, peace and more peace.”

Amoy Smith, 17, : “For 2020, I would love for the crime and violence to decrease in Jamaica, and I would love if teenage pregnancy will cut out as well.

Dorcia Gray: “I wish for us adults to care more for the children when we are on the road.”

When the Observer visited a number of communities in St Andrew South Police Division, where the state of emergency was initially declared in July, some of the residents only had one wish as well for 2020.

“For 2020 I would want less violence in the community,” Latoya Huxtable told the Observer as she sat outside her gate in Whitfield Town, Monday morning.

While some of the residents who were afraid to speak with the media debated among themselves, Huxtable said: “We nuh know how we ago do that still but a that we would want still and more jobs. If is even little free school in the community where di youths can go and get a trade or something. Less idlers, you must find a little violence cut down somewhere.”

Lisa Taylor: “My wish for Jamaica for 2020 is less violence and crime and more prayer. When you have more prayer the country will be a better country. The country cyaah better unless everybody come together and love their one another, that's how it is going to be better.”