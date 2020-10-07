Lucea mayor on the defensive, threatens another lawsuit

Hanover — Chairman of the Hanover Municipal Corporation, Sheridan Samuels is threatening legal action against the individuals responsible for a message being circulated which alleges that the corporation has, over the past four years, awarded contracts valued at roughly $7 million to a man said to be his stepson.

“I can tell you that this is a matter that will be fully investigated. I have spoken to my lawyers and it is going to be properly investigated, and actions will be taken as it relates to this matter,” assured Samuels, who is also mayor of Lucea.

At the same time, he has called on the Ministry of Local Government to undertake an investigation into the allegations of nepotism in the awarding of the contracts by the corporation to the individual, according to claims by the narrator in the video.

“I call for the ministry to come and do some investigations down here, to clear the air of what is out there,” Mayor Samuels said during a press conference at the Hanover Municipal Corporation building on Monday.

He said while he knows the 39-year-old man mentioned in the video, he is not related to him.

A distraught Mayor Samuels, who said he is disturbed by the allegations, said the claims are placing a strain on his marriage.

“I am a married man. I don't keep outside relationships and, as a result of that on social media, it is causing serious problems within my family presently,” he said.

He pointed out that the established procedure within the municipal corporation is that councillors are authorised to select individuals to carry out works up to the sum of $500,000, adding that once the contract sum exceeds that amount, there are established procurement guidelines to which there must be adherence.

He noted that the contracts which are in question do not exceed $500,000.

The highest contract that the narrator in the social media video highlighted the individual was awarded at any one time is $490,000.

The mayor said the procedure that he has adopted at the corporation is straightforward, and will stand up to scrutiny.

He said, too, that any investigation carried out by the Ministry of Local Government will reveal that the corporation received value for money.

Mayor Samuels believes he is being targeted by the person behind the video because of political reasons, pointing to the local government election which is constitutionally due next month.

“It appears to me as the work of a person who is deliberately seeking to undermine me as the next local government election approaches. So, the next local government election is in the air and as such, persons are going out there to smear me [and] to try to make persons look down on me when we know that we have not done anything wrong, as we have been following the guidelines and everything,” stated Samuels.

He said while he does not mind what appears to be the leaking of the corporation's document that was used in the video, he has a problem with the way in which it was used.

“I welcome what has happened, but it is the way that it has been done that really poses a problem. Otherwise, I am happy that it is out there for Jamaica and the world to see how we conduct business here, which is in keeping with the guidelines and procedures that have been laid out,” he argued.

This is the second time in weeks that the mayor has found himself on the defensive.

In September, Mayor Samuels had threatened legal action against the person responsible for a message circulating which alleged that $5 million was stolen from the coffers of the Hanover Municipal Corporation and used to sabotage the former Member of Parliament for Hanover Western, Ian Hayles, and the People's National Party (PNP) in the September 3 General Election.

It is no secret that the mayor and Hayles have had their differences over issues concerning the stewardship of their respective offices.

It is also the second time in recent years that a PNP-led Administration is being embroiled in a similar smear campaign.

In August of 2014, the then mayor of Lucea, Shernet Haughton, resigned following allegations of nepotism, corruption and maladministration.

On March 23, 2015 the Office of the Contractor General, following investigations, tabled in the House of Representatives findings of a case of nepotism, favouritism and conflicts of interest on the part of Haughton in the awarding of contracts.

However, Haughton, who was later charged with misconduct in a public office and breaches of the public sector procurement regulations of 2008, was freed in the Hanover Parish Court in May 2019. The court has ruled that she had “no case to answer”.