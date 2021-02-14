Lucky Nestlé 80th customer gets Rav4

As part of its 80th anniversary celebrations, Nestlé Jamaica recently gifted one lucky customer a 2020 Toyota RAV4 motor vehicle.

Sophia Saunders Powell, 32, from Morant Bay, St Thomas, was presented with the key to her new car in December last year, just in time for the festive season. The presentation was done by Shawna-Kaye Knight, Nestlé's trade marketing manager at the company's head office at 1 South Street, Ferry Pen, in St Andrew.

Saunders Powell shared that she entered the competition because she was motivated by the grand prize, as she currently commutes by public transportation. While she was initially sceptical when she got the call that she won, she explained that after doing some research, she started to get excited that this was, in fact, true.

“I am very excited to know that I won; I always wanted a car for myself, and to know that I won a brand new car as my first car is amazing,” Saunders Powell said. Noting that she loves to cook, she shared that some of her favourite Nestlé items to purchase includes the Maggi seasonings.

“We are truly excited that we were able to gift one of our loyal customers with this grand prize. As Nestlé Jamaica celebrates its 80th anniversary, we wanted to do something extra special for our customers, to show our appreciation for their support over the many years,” said Brand Activation Specialist Marissa Hayman.

In addition to the grand prize giveaway, there were also other giveaways during the promotional period, which included five laptop computers, five tablets, and weekly prizes of Digicel phone credit, totalling 100 winners.

“Nestlé Jamaica is happy to appreciate our customers in this way, as we continue to be inspired by our purpose, to unlock the power of food today and for generations to come,” Hayman said.