Lunch for front line workers

The Chinese Benevolent Association (CBA), representing the Chinese community in Jamaica, recently donated hot lunches to the front line team of health professionals at Mandeville Regional Hospital for a one-week period.

A release said the lunch donation was “another stop in their islandwide effort to provide support to hospitals that have COVID-19 facilities”, including University Hospital of the West Indies, Spanish Town, May Pen, Cornwall and Mandeville regional hospitals. The lunches were prepared by Bamboo Garden Restaurant, Ward Avenue, Mandeville.

Photo shows Dalton Yap (left,) a member of the CBA, with Alwyn Miller, chief executive officer, Mandeville Regional Hospital.