Machete-carrying vendor hospitalised under police guard

A man is now in hospital under police guard after being shot by a licensed firearm holder in downtown Kingston yesterday, shortly after New Year's Eve celebrations in the area.

The man, who the police say is a vendor, was seen with a machete and holding on to a little girl on Ocean Boulevard about 1:00 am.

Police officers who were on the scene were attempting to quell the situation when the licensed firearm holder, who was an onlooker, fired two shots at the now-injured man.

The man was subsequently taken to hospital. The police told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that the little girl was not harmed.

Up to press time yesterday, the circumstances surrounding the incident were still unclear.

Observer photographer Karl Mclarty captured the incident.