Mafia boss swallows guard's finger in jail fight
ROME, Italy (AFP) — A Sicilian mafia boss serving a life sentence bit off and swallowed a prison guard's finger during an altercation, an Italian news report said Tuesday.
Giuseppe Fanara, 60, who is serving a life sentence at Rome's Rebibbia prison, attacked seven guards in June when they came to inspect his cell, the daily Il Messagero reported.
Fanara, from Sicily's notorious Cosa Nostra clan, was nine years into his sentence under Italy's tough “41-bis” prison regime usually applied to mafia members.
The harsh prison regime isolates mobster bosses entirely to prevent them from running their clans from behind bars.
“During the altercation he (Fanara) bit off the agent's little finger on his right hand,” the paper said.
“The finger disappeared, leading a Rome prosecutor to conclude it had been eaten,” it added.
The prisoner then charged at the six other guards, using a broomstick as a weapon, allegedly shouting “I'll slit your throats like pigs!”
Fanara has since been transferred to Sardinia's high-security Sassari prison, the paper said, adding that he faced new charges including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Earlier this year Italy decided to release elderly and infirm mobster bosses — including some belonging to the influential Cosa Nostra.
That decision sparked an outcry, forcing the justice ministry to backpedal and review the release decision.
Fanara had been handed a life term in 2009 following an anti-mafia sweep in 2006 in Sicily's Agrigente region.
His trial and conviction, which led to three life sentences and an 18-year term, was sparked by the murder of two brothers who had bucked the Mafia's demands and by the killing of three men in gang wars in the late 1990s.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy