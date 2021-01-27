Maintenance work to leave sections of St Mary without water today
THE National Water Commission (NWC) says operations at the Iterboreale water supply plant in St Mary will be shut down today to facilitate operational maintenance work at the pumps.
This will affect water supply to the Agualta Vale and Annotto Bay pumps that supply water to Annotto Bay, Highgate, Robin's Bay and their surroundings, said the NWC.
“Customers served by these facilities will experience no water or low pressures until the works are completed. The NWC is, therefore, encouraging its customers to store water for use during this period of disruption,” said a release from the commission.
Communities expected to be impacted include: Annotto Bay, Gibraltar H/S, Iterboreale H/S, Cricket River, Highgate, Richmond, Esher, Lewis Store, Frazerwood, Clonmwell, Belfield, Stockholm Park housing scheme, Islington, Harmony Hall, Albany, Zion Hill, Robins Bay, Heywood Hall, Pinnacle, Lebanon housing scheme, Islington, Albany, Zion Hill, Sport Road, Rosend, Robins Bay, Baccaswood, White Hall, Nustfield, Martin, Friendship, and Lindon housing scheme.
